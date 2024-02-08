What is This Emmy-Award Winning Actor Doing in Ellenville, NY?

If you see a familiar face around town, you're not imagining things.

Three powerful actors will be meeting this month in Ellenville, New York. Among them is a five-time Emmy winner who's also in possession of a Tony, a Golden Globe and six Screen Actor's Guild awards.

Many in the Hudson Valley may recognize Tony Shalhoub as Miriam Maisel's father on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Others may remember him as the title character of Monk, where Shalhoub played the obsessive-compulsive detective for eight seasons. The actor started his career in the theater before getting his first television role on the award-winning series Wings.

2018 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Junket Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro loading...

Why is Tony Shalhoub Coming to Ellenville, New York?

Shalhoub will be performing for one night only at Shadowland Stages on Canal Street in Ellenville, New York. The actor will be joined by David Strathairn and Jay O. Sanders for a staged reading of The Road to Jerusalem.

The story involves seven interconnected stories that take place the small town of Jerusalem, Arizona in 1889.

Together, they explore the twisted series of hopes and hungers that manifested a harsh destiny in the American West, all in the service of making a new world from the old. Salvation or damnation, each must find their own way to walk on the Road to Jerusalem.

Strathairn was nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of Edward R. Murrow in the 2005 film Good Night and Good Luck. He also appeared in Lincoln, L.A. Confidential and the 2014 adaptation of Godzilla.

Jay O. Sanders has also appeared in several blockbuster films, including The Day After Tomorrow and Kiss the Girls.

Shadowland Studios Shadowland Studios loading...

The Road to Jerusalem at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, New York

The one-night performance will take place on Saturday, February 17 at 7pm. Unfortunately, the staged reading is completely sold out.

Celebrities You Might Run Into In Upstate New York...Because They Live Here