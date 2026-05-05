Dangerous Gas Blend Being Sold in New York; What to Look For

Dangerous Gas Blend Being Sold in New York; What to Look For

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Thanks to the War in Iran, gas stations are now allowed to sell gas blends that are cheaper for them, but dangerous to your equipment. Here's what to look for.

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A New Fuel Option Is Now Legal Nationwide

The federal government has issued an emergency waiver allowing gas stations to begin selling E15 fuel on May 1. The gasoline that's blended with 15% ethanol instead of the usual 10% is usually only allowed to be sold during the warmer, summer months.

The move is meant to boost fuel supply and keep prices down heading into the busy driving season.

As the cheaper option begins to appear at pumps, you may be tempted to choose that option for the savings but experts say to use this blend with extreme caution.

Cheaper Gas Option is “Deadly” for Your Mower

E15 is not approved for lawn mowers, chainsaws, trimmers, boats, or most outdoor equipment. Manufacturers warn that the cheaper blend can corrode fuel lines and engine parts and clog carburetors and fuel systems.

The cheaper gas can also absorb water and separate over time, which is bad for equipment that sits in your garage between uses. Over time, it can lead to expensive damage or complete engine failure.

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Is E15 Safe For Your Car?

Most cars made in 2001 or newer are approved to run on E15. But even if your car can use it, there’s a tradeoff.

Ethanol contains less energy than gasoline, which means you may get slightly worse gas mileage with E15 compared to E10. So while it's cheaper per gallon, you're going to burn through it faster. Critics say this makes any savings from using this fuel minimal at best.

How to Tell What You’re Pumping

E15 is supposed to be clearly labeled at the pump. Look for stickers that say: “Contains up to 15% ethanol.”

If you don’t see that, you’re likely getting the standard E10 fuel most people are used to.

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Safer Option for Lawn Equipment in New York

Lawncare experts point out that some stations, including Stewart’s Shops, offer premium non-ethanol gasoline, which is actually ideal for small engines.

That fuel is specifically recommended for things like lawn mowers, snowblowers, boats and motorcycles. The non-ethanol option is more stable, less corrosive, and better for equipment that sits for long periods.

What You Should Do Before Your Next Fill-Up

If you’re filling a gas can for yard work this spring, make sure to check the label before you pump and avoid anything marked E15 for small engines. Stick with E10 or, even better, ethanol-free fuel as added protection for your mower.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

 

Categories: News in New York

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