While overall crime rates in New York fell in 2023 compared to 2022, some crime categories continue to go up. According to NYPD statistics, there was a 15.0% increase in grand larceny cases in 2023.

However, some people have had enough and are attempting to put up a fight.

According to the website of Criminal Attorney Jason Bassett, the theft of property valued above $3,000, one might face up to seven years in jail. This falls under Grand Larceny in the Class “D” felony.

New York Man Jumps On Hood of Moving Vehicle [VIDEO]

ABC NY says that man-made arrangements online with another person to sell a Rolex watch for $8,000 dollars. However, the in-person meeting in Massapequa didn't go as planned Friday morning. ABC says that the would-be buyer had other plans, as they took the watch without paying the seller.

ABC says that as the alleged thief tried to get away by backing their vehicle up into the victim, the victim jumped onto the hood of the moving car. The victim suffered some cuts, but no major injuries, reports ABC.

The doorbell camera footage posted at the EyeWitness News ABC7NY YouTube channel shows the incident taking place.

New York State Duo Arrested For Alleged Robbery Set Up Through Dating App

WNYT says that a 27-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man, both from Selkirk, were arrested for alleged robbery after police in Coeymans said the woman arranged to meet another man at a mobile home in the Flemings Trailer Park through a dating app.

Police said a New York state man said the suspects "held a gun to his neck and demanded money". WNYT says that the woman and the woman were identified during the investigation and a warrant was issued for their arrest.

Coeymans Police have charged both with robbery and kidnapping.