About 100 law enforcement agencies will be at NJ recruitment fair

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Kean University and the Union County Prosecutor’s Office are teaming up to host a multi-agency law enforcement recruitment fair this week.

Nearly 100 federal, state, county, and municipal law enforcement agencies from six states will participate in a joint recruitment event on Wednesday, March 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kean University’s Harwood Arena, located at 1000 Morris Ave., Union.

Last year, the university and the county hosted a similar law enforcement recruitment event that held over 50 agencies and saw over 1,000 participants. The result was hundreds hired at various agencies across the state.

This year, 100 agencies are scheduled to be in attendance looking to recruit the next generation of officers.

“This is more than just recruitment; it is an opportunity to build a police force that truly reflects the communities we serve. Whether you’re a recent graduate, a seasoned professional, or someone considering a career shift, come explore the many paths available in law enforcement,” Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.

The fair is open to anyone interested in a career in law enforcement. It’s a good place to come and explore options, and ask questions.

Some agencies that will be in attendance include United States Secret Service-Newark Field Office, Pentagon Force Protection, Office of Homeland Security Investigations, FBI-Newark Field Office, Federal Air Marshal Service, IRS, New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, New Jersey State Police, New Jersey Department of Corrections, New Jersey and New York Port Authority Police, Division on NJ Civil Rights, New Jersey Transit Police, several prosecutor’s offices, as well as university police departments, and many more.

In addition, individuals seeking careers as assistant prosecutors, lab technicians, administrators, and clerks will have an opportunity to discuss those careers and be advised of the process necessary to pursue those positions.

