ATLANTIC CITY — The first whale to be stranded on a New Jersey beach this year was being tended to on Monday morning.

Former Margate Mayor Vaughan Reale told WPG host Harry Hurley about the whale found on the beach across from the Tropicana Casino in Atlantic City.

City spokesman Andrew Kramer confirmed that public works crews were notified at daybreak about the whale and are assisting it. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center was also notified and is responding, according to Kramer.

Resident Tom Foley, who shared a picture of the whale with Hurley, thought it was a pilot whale.

17 whales were found stranded on New Jersey beaches between the end of December, 2022 and all of 2023, according to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center. Two humpback whales were found on Atlantic City beaches on Dec. 23, 2022 and Jan. 2, 2023. A necropsy determined both had been struck by vessels.

Five dolphins and a porpoise have been found stranded on New Jersey beaches in 2023, according to the MMSC.

Humpback whale necropsy on 12/23/22 in Atlantic City, NJ (John Munroe via MMSC) DEC. 2022: Humpback whale necropsy on 12/23/22 in Atlantic City, NJ (John Munroe via MMSC) loading...

Nearly a dozen stranded whales on the east coast

Although it's New Jersey's first stranded whale of the year at least ten whales have been found stranded off the east coast in 2024.

Two humpback whales were found dead off the coast of Georgia and on a Maryland beach in 2023, according to NOAA Fisheries. The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center's Stranding Response Team told WVEC TV two juvenile humpback whales were found on March 3 and 4.

A North Atlantic right whale calf, which is considered an endangered species, was found dead off the Georgia coast on March 3 after being struck by a ship, according to the NOAA. There are less than 360 of the species left.

Four whales stranded in one week

A sperm whale beached itself on a Venice, Florida beach Sunday, according to Venice police.

Four whales washed up on the outer banks of North Carolina in the past week, the OBX Marine Mammal Stranding Network told the Virginian-Pilot.

The gray whale, a species that has been seen in the Atlantic Ocean for over 200 years, was spotted 30 miles off the coast of Nantucket by a survey team, according to the New England Aquarium.

They are common in the North Pacific Ocean and are distinguished by their lack of dorsal fin, mottled grey and white skin and dorsal hump followed by pronounced ridges.

Gray whale off the coast of Nantucket 3/1/24 Gray whale off the coast of Nantucket 3/1/24 (New England Aquarium) loading...

