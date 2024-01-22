Taco Bell Removes Menu Items from New York State Locations

Many fast food franchise continue to bring new items to their menus as part of special limited time promotions. However, sometimes that means you have to make room, so other items may disappear from menus.

Taco Bell has announced that several food items are leaving all New York state locations. Back in December, the fast food establishment brought the popular Double Decker Taco to restaurants, and nationwide for a limited time. The menu item is basically a "bean-filled tortilla around a hard taco shell", as described by USA Today.

Taco Bell Locations in New York and the Hudson Valley

According to Vine Pair, there are currently 248 Taco Bell restaurants in New York state.

Taco Bell has a number of Hudson Valley locations, including three in Poughkeepsie, plus locations in Kingston, Newburgh, Middletown, Fishkill, Chester, West Haverstraw, Monticello, West Nyack, New Windsor, Yorktown Heights and numerous spots in the lower Hudson Valley .

Taco Bell Adds Cravings Menu to New York Locations

CBS is reporting that Taco Bell is removing the Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito, Fiesta Veggie Burrito, Beefy Melt Burrito, Chicken Chipotle Melt, and the $5 Classic Combo from their menus.

The move comes to make way for the "new and improved" Cravings Value Menu, which features ten items for under $3 dollars, according to CBS.

Taco Bell also plans to add the Cheesy Enchilada Burrito and the Three Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt, according to a press release.

10 Fast Food Restaurants We Want In New York State Fast food restaurants that we want in New York State.

Better, Tastier McDonald's Coming to the Hudson Valley and New York?

McDonald's announced that their hamburgers will soon have "softer buns", and "perfectly melted cheese," as well as onions being added to the grill as the burgers cook. One could say the added onions are a similar manner of preparation as White Castle.

They also promise even more Big Mac sauce for their burgers at all their locations in New York State and beyond.

McDonald's says the upgrade will be at all locations in 2024.

The move also comes as the company tries to hold on to key markets as competitors like Shake Shack, Five Guys, and In-N-Out have certainly taken customers away through the years.