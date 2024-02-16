You Get Ticketed; Atlantic City, NJ Mayor Parks Wherever He Wants

Atlantic City, New Jersey Mayor Marty Small was busted by a citizen activist for apparently parking illegally on Valentine’s Day (evening), Wednesday, February 14, 2024, while dining at an Atlantic City restaurant.

John Exadaktilos is the owner of a very popular restaurant and bar, The Ducktown Tavern and Liquors in Atlantic City.

It’s very unusual for a prominent businessman to become a watch dog and relentless critic of the Mayor of the City where his business resides … because of the political retaliation that often occurs.

Exadaktilos holds his own weekly Facebook FaceTime broadcast event, which features good news that is taking place in Atlantic City … along with brutal, no holds barred commentary and criticism of Mayor Small.

Exadaktilos is fearless and as raw and real as you will find these days.

Exadaktilos posted following on his Facebook Page on Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, February 14, 2024:

This is the Mayor of @atlanticcitynjgov SUV. As we see it's parked illegally so he can enjoy his meal on Valentines Night. So if you get a parking ticket tonight or any night this isn't official business. It's pathetic, narcissistic and disgusting he thinks he can do what ever he wants. It must come to an end, wrote Exadaktilos.

It’s also such a shame to see so many boarded-up windows on the beach block of Atlantic City.

Exadaktilos has been publicly posting about both Marty and LaQuetta Small, time stamping and reporting where they park their City of Atlantic owned vehicles.

Exadaktilos maintains that Small parks illegally on a regular basis.

We have also been told by confidential Atlantic City insiders that the taxpayer-owned car that is assigned to Small is equipped with a (red and blue light) police lights package.

It is apparently legal to have them in a civilian’s car; however, it would be illegal for the civilian to drive with the police warning lights actually turned on.

The residents of Atlantic City are growing tired of “Rules for Thee, but Not for Me.”

