The Worst Possible Advice to Give to Someone Who is New to New Jersey

I think it's safe to say that one of the biggest shocks to the system that one person could ever experience is moving to New Jersey from any other state.

Picture this: you live in, say, Iowa.

The biggest city there is home to about 200,000 people. In your world, that's a huge town.

There, a "traffic jam" might be sitting at a red light through two or three cycles before you can get through an intersection -- or maybe you get stuck behind a dreaded slow-moving tractor. The agony!

Crime? What crime? Sure, you lock your car doors (most nights) but you really don't have much to worry about.

Then suddenly, your employer says you need to move to New Jersey.

Two words set in: culture shock.

Those moving to New Jersey are in for quite a treat -- heck, even the Turnpike itself is quite a challenge.

So if you were to give someone new to New Jersey some really bad advice, what would it be?

I recently stumbled upon the Shoobies Facebook group which had some hilarious responses...

