A 28-year-old Winslow man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon in Williamstown

The crash involved a motorcycle and a Chevy Equinox pulling out of a driveway

Monroe Township Police are investigating

Monroe Township, N.J. — A 28-year-old Winslow man is dead after his motorcycle struck a vehicle pulling out of a driveway in Williamstown Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:33 PM on New Brooklyn Road (County Route 536) near the intersection of Radix Road.

Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Williamstown

Monroe Township Police said a 62-year-old Williamstown man was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox and attempted a left turn out of a driveway to head westbound.

A 28-year-old man was riding a 2006 Honda CBR 600RR eastbound on New Brooklyn Road when, according to their preliminary investigation, the Chevrolet suddenly encroached his lane of travel.

New Brooklyn and Radix Roads in Williamstown, NJ - Photo: Google Maps New Brooklyn and Radix Roads in Williamstown, NJ - Photo: Google Maps

The motorcycle hit the front of the Chevrolet, and the rider was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chevrolet's driver was taken to Jefferson Hospital in Washington Township with minor injuries.

Investigation Continues

The crash is under investigation by Ofc. Paulson of the Monroe Township Police Traffic Safety Unit. Anyone who witnessed it or has information is asked to call (856) 728-9800.

Gloucester County EMS, Inspira Paramedics, Cooper Paramedics, the Williamstown Fire Company, and the Gloucester County Medical Examiner's Office assisted at the scene.

23 Signs You Grew Up in Williamstown, NJ If you grew up in or around Williamstown (Monroe Township), NJ, back in the 80s, chances are you'll remember a lot of these places...

You Picked Them: The 12 Most Hated Roads in New Jersey Buckle up... it's going to be a bumpy (and often very slow) ride. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for WPUR Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com.