When The Beatles Spent Two Days In Cape May City, New Jersey

During The Beatles, "British Invasion” in America … The Fab 4 spent quality time in both Atlantic City, New Jersey and Cape May City, New Jersey.

Immediately following The Beatles Sunday, August 30, 1964 at the Atlantic City Convention Hall … The Beatles spent two days in Cape May City, New Jersey.

The photo above and below is a gift that my wife Margie and I purchased for a huge The Beatles fan, Tom Cantone.

Tom has been our dear friend for more than 40 years. This photo was part of his gift when he was our Hurley in the Morning guest of honor and keynote speaker for our October 1, 2021 annual Hurley charity dinner held at Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City.

This photo is part of a larger gift for Tom. It features the first and last photos ever taken of The Beatles together.

Paul McCartney returned to Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall on September 28, 2002. It’s the greatest concert that I have ever attended.

Cantone agreed, telling us:

Well, I thought I knew everything about the Beatles until I read this (The Hurley article from June 2, 2024) ... I didn't know they wrote those two songs in Atlantic City and like you l was there for the concert with my son Marc. It was the best concert night I ever spent especially because my son and I stood the entire time singing every song together... two different generations as one. A magical moment that will never come again….. How about that price $3.90... That can't even buy you a Coke today, said Cantone.

Cantone is an entertainment legend, who is the corporate level President of sports and entertainment at Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut and worldwide.

If you missed our Atlantic City - The Beatles definitive article … here is a link to catch-up:

Back to The Beatles in Cape May City, New Jersey.

After The Beatles performed before 18,000 adoring fans at the Atlantic City, The Fab 4 headed to Caoe May City, New Jersey.

The Beatles stayed at the Marquis De Lafayette Hotel in Cape May. They stayed there for a few days, prior to their September 2, 1964 concert in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Marquis De Lafayette Hotel is still in operation today, on Beach Avenue, just as it was more than 60 years ago.

According to beatlesbible.com

Paul McCartney used the time off to call Elvis Presley on the telephone. Despite their love of the US singer, The Beatles didn't meet Presley until August 1965.

I find it so exciting that the greatest band in the history of the world … The Beatles … spent quality time in both Atlantic City and Cape May City.

We all have such fond memories to draw from, that will last a lifetime.

And, from my 40-plus minute visit with Sir Paul McCartney on September 28, 2002, I can tell you that he is one of the nicest, most humble and relatable super stars that you could ever meet.

People have asked me often, what was it like to spend that amount of time with Paul NcCartney.

My answer is … This smile says it all:

SOURCES: George Hamid, Jr. & beatlesbible.com

