What is The ‘The Ugly Mug Club’ in Cape May City, NJ?

We love Cape May City, New Jersey. We go there for day trips and overnight stays.

it is a wonderful community that never seems to disappoint.

It is one of the great historic towns in The United States, with residents and visitors predating the actual founding of America.

The Ugly Mug was established right after World War II, the history behind it is incredible.

Before any of the convenient technology of today, there was “The Ugly Mug Club” … known today as just The Ugly Mug.

“The Ugly Mug” predates the modern Washington Street Mall in Cape May by decades.

When you look up at the ceiling, you will see what looks like endless mugs hanging from hooks.

Each one has a name and date of “The Ugly Mug Club” member.

It’s location is fabulous, at the corner of Decatur Street and Washington Street.

It used to be the hangout of fisherman, who regularly frequented “The Ugly Mug.” You knew that a fisherman was on shore when his mug was not hanging from the ceiling.

It was an early form of social media, before cell phones and the internet.

Here is another great piece of history. For those members who have passed away, their mugs face the Atlantic Ocean.

If you’re wondering how you can get your own mug to hang from the ceiling at “The Ugly Mug”?

It is only possible by competing in the annual United States National Froth Blowing Championships.

This iconic event is typically held on the first Sunday after Labor Day.

The contest determines who can blow the most froth out of their beer glass.



The prize for the winner is official membership into tte coveted “Loyal Order of the Ugly Mugs".

The Froth-Blowing Contest has been hosted at the Ugly Mug since 1954, whereby it has created more great history for Cape May City.

Here is a look at this great establishment from the street view:

The history of Cape May City is phenomenal.

