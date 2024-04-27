A man wanted in connection to a stabbing earlier this month in the Villas has been arrested nearly 1,000 miles away in Mississippi.

Imani S. Goodman, of Villas, NJ, Arrested

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office says 26-year-old Imani S. Goodman, of Villas, has been charged with the following:

Second-degree attempted murder

Two counts of second-degree aggravated assault

Third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

Fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon

From Villas to Mississippi

According to authorities, during the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 3rd, police in Lower Township responded to a home on Oregon Avenue for a report of a stabbing.

Stabbing on Oregon Avenue in Villas NJ - Photo: Google Maps

At the scene, cops found a victim who had been stabbed multiple times during a dispute. That victim was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center for treatment and was listed in critical but stable condition.

The Cape May County Herald reported the victim was Goodman's mother-in-law, who was found in the front seat of a vehicle, "covered with blood from multiple lacerations and puncture wounds."

Officials say an investigation led to the identification of Goodman as the primary suspect in the case and information was gleaned that he had fled the area to avoid apprehension.

On Monday, April 23rd, 2024, Goodman was apprehended in Wayne County, Mississippi.

Imani S Goodman of Villas NJ was arrested in Wayne County MS - Photo: Google Maps / Canva

Goodman's extradition to New Jersey is pending where he will face charges related to this incident.

Those facing second-degree criminal charges in New Jersey could be sent to prison for five to 10 years, three to five years on a third-degree charge, and up to 18 months on a fourth-degree conviction.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.