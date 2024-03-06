A man wanted for allegedly stabbing an Atlantic City convenience store worker in an unprovoked attack has been taken off of the streets.

Atlantic City Store Worker Stabbed in Unprovoked Attack

The Atlantic City Police Department reports on Monday, 34-year-old Francisco Bonilla was arrested by the members of the Vineland Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit.

On the morning of February 3rd, ACPD officers responded to a store on the 100 block of North Rhode Island Avenue for a report of a stabbing.

At the scene, cops found an "employee of the store who had been stabbed by Bonilla in an unprovoked attack."

The 39-year-old victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Francisco Bonilla has been charged with the following:

Attempted murder

Aggravated assault

Unlawful possession of a weapon

Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit at (609) 347-5766.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

