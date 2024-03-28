Why Spadea leaves the studio to stand barefoot outside

It's called grounding or earthing, and yes, it's good for you.

Some medical journals are writing about the health benefits of connecting with the electrons on the earth's surface in order to reduce pain and get a better night's sleep.

Several other holistic journals discuss the benefits of taking a barefoot walk every day.

Here are just a few of the mentioned benefits:

BENEFITS EARTHING HAS BEEN SHOWN TO HELP WITH: Defuse the cause of inflammation, and improve or eliminate the symptoms of many inflammation-related disorders Reduce or eliminate chronic pain Improve Sleep and promote a deeper sleep Increase energy and vitality Lower stress and promote calmness in the body by cooling down the nervous system and stress hormones Normalize the body's biological rhythms Thin the blood and improve blood pressure and flow Relieve muscle tension and headaches Lessen hormonal and menstrual symptoms Dramatically speeds healing time and can help prevent bedsores Reduce or eliminate jet lag - www.barefoothealing.com.au

The question shouldn't be why I'm standing outside without shoes or socks, but when will you start doing it?

