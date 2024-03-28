Why Spadea leaves the studio to stand barefoot outside
It's called grounding or earthing, and yes, it's good for you.
Some medical journals are writing about the health benefits of connecting with the electrons on the earth's surface in order to reduce pain and get a better night's sleep.
Several other holistic journals discuss the benefits of taking a barefoot walk every day.
SEE ALSO: Best healthy fries with beef tallow and lard recipe
Here are just a few of the mentioned benefits:
BENEFITS EARTHING HAS BEEN SHOWN TO HELP WITH:
Defuse the cause of inflammation, and improve or eliminate the symptoms of many inflammation-related disorders
Reduce or eliminate chronic pain
Improve Sleep and promote a deeper sleep
Increase energy and vitality
Lower stress and promote calmness in the body by cooling down the nervous system and stress hormones
Normalize the body's biological rhythms
Thin the blood and improve blood pressure and flow
Relieve muscle tension and headaches
Lessen hormonal and menstrual symptoms
Dramatically speeds healing time and can help prevent bedsores
Reduce or eliminate jet lag
The question shouldn't be why I'm standing outside without shoes or socks, but when will you start doing it?
The 10 Biggest Problems NJ Faces, According to Reddit Users
Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.