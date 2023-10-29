The Stockton University, NJ Ice Hockey Season That Almost Wasn’t

The Stockton University Ice Hockey Team came very close to losing their entire season.

In fact, one of only 2 losses came by a forfeit (to Rowan University) prior to Stockton University obtaining ice time at the Atlantic City Skate Zone.

A whole lot of unnecessary, stupid stuff was going on until Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small stepped-up with only 1 day to spare … whereby he approved the ice time … or, Stockton University would have had to forfeit their entire season.

Instead, Stockton University is enjoying great success this season under head coach Alan Rhodes.

Rhodes’ commitment to the Stockton University Ice Hockey Team is highly commendable.

Stockton University is about 1/3 through their conference season, where they are currently in 2nd place in the Colonial States Hockey Conference.

The team is led by captains Mickenzie Restle and Tyler Panico, who have helped to lead Stockton to wins against league opponents West Chester University, Scranton University, and Seton Hall Prep … all taking place in tough away games.

Stockton has been fortunate to receive instant positive impact from freshmen Brooks Hradek, Tanner Clemson, and former Atlantic City Shark, Matthew Brock, who have provided a boost towards Stockton’s early success.

Stockton’s only league loss so far was in another tough away game versus the back-to-back Colonial States Conference Champions, The University of Pennsvlvania Quakers.

In a sense of irony, both UPenn and Stockton are Coach Rhoads' alma matters.

Stockton Ice Hockey's next game is tonight at 7:00 p.m. versus Bryn Athyn University. The game will be on Stockton's home ice, the Atlantic City Skate Zone.

Admission to the game is free.

