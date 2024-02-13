The Best Lobster Rolls In The Atlantic City, New Jersey Area

The Atlantic City, New Jersey area gas some of the best lobster rolls that you will find anywhere in America.

Lobster Rolls are delicious and they come in a variety of different interpretations.

In the Atlantic City area, you can get them in all shapes, sizes and flavorings from Maine to Connecticut styles.

Some people like a lot of mayonnaise mixed in with the lobster meat, which is the traditional Maine variety.

Others like the lobster to stand and shine alone … this is Connecticut style.

I personally like both styles very much … if forced to pick one over the other … my choice is the Connecticut style, such as the one offered at The Water Dog Smoke House in Ventnor City, New Jersey.

Here is the Water Dog version, it’s my favorite of all time:

Water Dog Smoke House photo.

Here is an excellent example of the traditional Maine style lobster roll, which is available at Betty’s Seafood Shack, located in Margate, New Jersey.

Betty’s has hit the scene this year and it’s becoming a big favorite.

Betty's Seafood Shack photo.

Both The Water Dog Smoke House and Betty’s Seafood Shack are owned locally by entrepreneur Steve Marchel.

Water Dog and Betty’s received the most submissions on our social media post.

Betty’s described the two versions like this.”

“Betty's is Maine Style-light seasoned mayo. Water Dog's is Connecticut-served warm poached in butter. Lotsa meat in either choice.”

We took to our Facebook social media page last year and asked our listeners, readers, family and friends to submit their favorite lobster rolls in the Atlantic City, New Jersey.

We revisit this delicious seafood treat, again now.

There are many great ones to choose from as follows.

Don Hurley likes the Water Dog version the best, however, he is no lobster roll snob and here is one from The Anchorage Tavern in Somers Point, New Jersey that he recently enjoyed.

Don P. Hurley photo.

I also enjoyed a Maine style lobster roll at The Back Bay Ale House in Historic Gardner’s Basin, Atlantic City. It was fantastic and they have their own twist by including a little bit of red shrimp, along with mostly lobster.

Below is my actual lobster roll from this past summer.

Harry Hurley photo.

Here is one that I’m looking forward to sampling in the near future … from Tony Boloney’s … it looks fabulous.

And, this much I do know, nothing makes it on a Michael Hauck menu until it’s perfected.

Dan Greenberg of The South Jersey Smoke House described it as “The lobsta Trap.”

Tony Baloney photo.

Joan Broski Foltz wrote us that PJ Buckets Seafood has her favorite Lobster Roll.

I will be trying the PJ Buckets lobster roll in the very near future. I have heard great things about PJ Buckets, in terms of quality and price value.

Owners Paul and Judy Steinberg do a great job at both their Ventnor and Ocean City stores.

Rose Ann DiMuro and a few others wrote that the best lobster roll is available at Sugar Hill Inn, in mays Landing, New Jersey.

Rose Ann DiMuro Photo.

Kim Charlton picks Molly’s Kitchen in Northfield, New Jersey calling their lobster roll, “excellent.”

I have heard great things about Molly’s Kitchen.

Tim Longnecker picks Crabby Jack’s, located at The Crab Trap in Somers Point, New Jersey.

The variety continues, with Maria Sacco Handle submitting Mystic Lobster Roll Co. in Brigantine, New Jersey.

Dock’s Oyster House in Atlantic City, New Jersey offers a fabulous 1 pound lobster roll.

This doesn’t strictly qualify, however, an honorable mention to The Knife and Fork Inn, Atlantic City, New Jersey for their Spring Lobster Roll.

We have also heard positive things about:

Crab Shack Seafood Market and Restaurant in Brigantine.

Jack’s Seafood Boil in Pleasantville, New Jersey.

Our listeners, readers, Friends and family members came through here big time and you now have a great list to choose from.

Bon appétit.

