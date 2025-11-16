Cops in South Jersey say two 13-year-olds decided to take their parents' vehicle for an overnight joyride...

...and you can probably guess how well it ended.

Washington Township Police say the scene unfolded around 2:20 early Tuesday morning when they received multiple 9-1-1 calls about a crash involving a vehicle that struck a condominium, fence, air conditioning units, and a curb on Covered Bridge Court in Canterbury Mews.

At the scene, cops located a white SUV with front-end damage parked on Rutland Court.

Covered Bridge Ct in Washington Twp NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva Covered Bridge Ct in Washington Twp NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva loading...

MORE NEWS: Police Issue Warning After South Jersey Wawa Car Thefts

After several attempts, officers awakened the homeowner and determined that two 13-year-old girls had taken their parents' vehicle for a joyride and, in the process, struck multiple properties.

The Washington Township Building Inspector responded and deemed the residence structurally safe, and fortunately, no one was injured.

Authorities are asking anyone in the area who may have experienced property damage to contact Ofc. Frank Cicalese at fjcicalese@pd.twp.washington.nj.us .

The Most Stolen Cars in New Jersey 2024 Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan