The Best Spots for Hoagies in South Jersey

Alright, so first things first here. I am well aware that the Philly side of South Jersey uses the word "hoagie" while those closer to the shore prefer "sub" (unless you're at a Wawa down the shore, in which case, it's still a "hoagie).

For this article, I'm using the word "hoagie" to cover both areas (even though I work in "sub"-land).

With that cleared up, let's just enjoy what all of this area has to offer — absolutely amazing, delicious elongated sandwiches (i.e., hoagies and subs) that feature any number of tastes and textures of luncheon meat(s), cheese(s), and/or topping(s), on any number of style(s) of bread.

Even better, you can get one of these culinary delights at just about any time of the day for whatever mood you are in.

Hoagies at 3 AM or 3 PM

Now, chances are, if you're hungry at 3 AM, you're running into Wawa for a hoagie — and that'll certainly get the job done. But what if it's 3 PM and you want to kick things up a few notches on the hoagie scale? Where do you go?

18 Must-try Hoagie Shops Across South Jersey

To answer that question, I recently scoured the internet to assemble a list of the best places to get a hoagie in South Jersey.

And Wawa is not on this list. Nor are Jersey Mike's or Primo's.

Again, Wawa and those places make a good hoagie, but we're about to feature the 18 best mom-and-pop places that this side of the Garden State has to offer. These are the great little delis and sandwich shops that are the go-to spots for those who live around here.

