Best In America, Somers Point, NJ Concert Lineup For 2026

For two out of the past three years, the Somers Point, New Jersey Summer Concert Series has won the USA Today 10Best Readers Choice Award for the best summer concert series in America.

There Will Be 13 Free Concerts In 2026

They are held on the beach in Somers Point, right off of Bay Avenue.

The concerts will be held on Friday’s from June 12, 2026 through September 11, 2026.

June 12, 2026 Opening Show

Will bd the world renowned producer & singer songwriter, Tom Hambridge, who is a 5-time Grammy Award Wunner.

His 5th Grammy is the recently awarded for Buddy Guy's "Ain't Done Messin' With The Blues", which features some of the greatest guitarists alive, including Joe Walsh.

June 19, 2026

The multi award-winning, Big Easy will take the stage. They have won many Louisiana music festivals, including New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Bonerama.

You will enjoy their unique, funky, brassy rock n' roll featuring classic rock songs and the famous 'New Orleans Second Line Street Beat'.

June 26, 2026

Tony Mart, Somers Point has always loved a dance party.

Tony Mart Cares will present one of the greatest party dance bands in the northeast, presenting Dane Anthony and his great group.

July 10, 2026

Classic rock n' roll sounds of The Grateful Dead together with Led Zeppelin, will be on tap.

A world class Dead Zep and a (still to be named rock band) will be announced.

July 17, 2026

One of the absolute fan-favorites of the summer concert series … John Cafferty and The Beaver Brown Band … who never disappoint.

The “Eddie and the Cruisers" soundtrack artist, John Cafferty and his high octane band will perform “On the Dark Side", "Wild Summer Nights,” and "Tender Years" … along with many more John Caffert hits.

John Cafferty has recently released a new album, “Sound of Waves,” which was inspired by Bruce Springsteen. He will share this as well.

A local group, Dead Reckoning will also perform … presenting "Bearly Stoned", their tribute to The Rolling Stones.

July 24, 2026

It will be the New Orlean's Dr. John and The Meters legacy show starring rock n' roll Hall of Fame and Grammy lifetime achievement award winner, George Porter Jr., founder of two of the greatest bands in New Orleans funk history, The Meters & the Runnin' Pardners, along with the famed Papa John Gros, performing both his tribute to Dr. John and great music from his latest release, Giants. This will be a New Orleans jam festival in one concert! said Carmen Marotta of Tiby Mart.

July 31, 2026

Carmen Marotta said:

Of all the greatest stars that ever played at Tony Mart's, there is only one multimillion selling, iconic rockstar still alive. He had 17 hits on the charts, three gold records and five top ten hits! His name is Mitch Ryder and he will return to Legacy Concerts on the Beach in Somers Point in the heart of this summer of headliner rock n' roll performers on July 31st. He will be accompanied by The Tony Mart All Starsin a 3 hour concert featuring his phenomenally strong vocal performance and hours of rock n' roll party, dance music.

August 7, 2026

International rockstar, Glenn Burtnik, who has toured and recorded with:

Styx

ELO

Max Weinberg's Jukebox

Along with The Weeklings Beatles Tribute, featuring one of the greatest East coast drummers, Joe Bellia, from Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes will also be starring on this great evening of music.

August 14, 2026

In what promises to be one of the hottest shows of the summer:

Melody Trucks Band with The Fitzkee Brothers, featuring Vaylor Trucks, in an exciting, provocative, classic Southern rock & roots rockin' three hour jam performance on the beach. Family to the famous Derek Trucks of the Tedeschi Trucks Band and son & daughter of the original Allman Brothers founding member and percussionist, Butch Trucks, they are pure pedigree with youthful energy and vibrancy that makes this such a special performance, said Carmen Marotta.

August 21, 2026

Local fan-favorite, the rock & soul guitar hero, Billy Walton, will star in a dance party concert event.

The evening will feature popular songs and more guest stars will be announced.

August 28, 2026

Tony Mart Cares will present a 1990's, alternative rock recording stars, Deep Blue Something, who will perform their multimillion selling hit "Breakfast at Tiffany's" and their other songs during a 90's music concert.

September 4, 2026

The E Street Shuffle, a Legitimate Bruce Springsteen tribute band will perform.

They are known for their precise sounds of Springsteen.

September 11, 2026

The final show of the season will be “Patty Balbo will be featured when she performs with excellent musicians from the band red, in a tribute to the greatest women of rock n' roll, joyfully entitled " The Girls Can't Help It,” said Carmen Marotta.

This special evening of great women’s music will feature the sounds of: Janis Joplin, Chrissie Hynde, Bonnie Raitt, Gwen Stefani, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift!

For More Information:

Go to TONYMArT.CoM for more info and updates on additional stars to be announced!

You can consider a tax deductible contribution by using Venmo @Nancy-Marotta-3 or become a sponsor by clicking the red sponsor link on the website.

After 33 years, this is an integral part of the community.

WWW.TONYMART.COM

FACEBOOK.COM/TONYMARTSPRESENTS

Great Photos From Past Somers Point Summer Concerts

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Best Meal Served At Great Atlantic City, N.J. Area Restaurants Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley