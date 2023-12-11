After shocking loss, Democrat hopes for comeback as NJ governor
Former state Sen. Steve Sweeney on Monday announced his run for governor of New Jersey in 2025.
The Democrat from Gloucester County served for 12 years as Senate president but was defeated in 2021 in an upset by Republican Ed "The Trucker" Durr. Durr lost his re-election bid this year.
"I was a union ironworker for years and became a public servant after my daughter was born with Down Syndrome," Sweeney wrote in a message on his X account with a video of his announcement. "She was the spark, inspiring me to fight for a better New Jersey."
Sweeney received his first endorsement from the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, whose executive secretary-treasurer called him "the quintessential champion of union labor and working families in the State of New Jersey."
The 2025 gubernatorial field is relatively small with Jersey City mayor Stephen Fulop as the only other declared Democratic candidate and Jack Ciattarelli running again as a Republican.
Gov. Phil Murphy is term-limited to two terms.
