After shocking loss, Democrat hopes for comeback as NJ governor

Former state Sen. Steve Sweeney on Monday announced his run for governor of New Jersey in 2025.

The Democrat from Gloucester County served for 12 years as Senate president but was defeated in 2021 in an upset by Republican Ed "The Trucker" Durr. Durr lost his re-election bid this year.

"I was a union ironworker for years and became a public servant after my daughter was born with Down Syndrome," Sweeney wrote in a message on his X account with a video of his announcement. "She was the spark, inspiring me to fight for a better New Jersey."

Sweeney received his first endorsement from the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, whose executive secretary-treasurer called him "the quintessential champion of union labor and working families in the State of New Jersey."

The 2025 gubernatorial field is relatively small with Jersey City mayor Stephen Fulop as the only other declared Democratic candidate and Jack Ciattarelli running again as a Republican.

Gov. Phil Murphy is term-limited to two terms.

Steve Sweeney - Fighting for NJ from Steve Sweeney Media on Vimeo.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Humorous Signs Return to New Jersey Highways Humorous and sometimes snarky safety messages made their return to New Jersey highways during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti told Fox Philadelphia they've dialed back the snark in this year's messages to keep the Federal Highway Administration satisfied that they are not distracting. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in the past two years There have been a number of educators, coaches and private teachers facing criminal charges for sexual offenses around New Jersey, between 2023 and 2022 alone. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt