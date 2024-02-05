Winner, Winner! ShopRite Shopper in New Jersey Hits $129,000 Lottery Jackpot
Imagine going into a supermarket and instead of getting upset over how expensive everything is these days, you can walk around and buy anything you want.
Just don't forget to bring your bags...
For one person in the Garden State, that dream is now a reality.
Officials with the New Jersey Lottery said one lucky player purchased a ticket for the $10 Jersey Jackpot game and walked away with a $129,456 jackpot.
That winning ticket was for a drawing on Wednesday, January 31st.
And yes, we did the math.
Assuming 40% of that jackpot goes to taxes, with the remaining money, here's what you could buy:
- 18,000 gallons of milk
- 19,000 pounds of ground beef
- 26,000 loaves of bread
- Somewhere around 40,000 pounds of apples
- Around 8,000 pounds of cheese at the deli counter
That's a lot of cheese...
Lucky Location
That winning $10 Jersey Jackpot ticket was sold at ShopRite on Route 1 in Monmouth Junction, Middlesex County.
If you are New Jersey's latest big winner, congratulations!
A Look Inside a JCPenney Store in New Jersey That Closed in 2019
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman
The 7 Snobbiest Cities in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman