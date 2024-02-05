Winner, Winner! ShopRite Shopper in New Jersey Hits $129,000 Lottery Jackpot

New Jersey Lottery Winner WPGG - Photo: TSM Illustration

Imagine going into a supermarket and instead of getting upset over how expensive everything is these days, you can walk around and buy anything you want.

Just don't forget to bring your bags...

For one person in the Garden State, that dream is now a reality.

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery said one lucky player purchased a ticket for the $10 Jersey Jackpot game and walked away with a $129,456 jackpot.

That winning ticket was for a drawing on Wednesday, January 31st.

And yes, we did the math.

Assuming 40% of that jackpot goes to taxes, with the remaining money, here's what you could buy:

  • 18,000 gallons of milk
  • 19,000 pounds of ground beef
  • 26,000 loaves of bread
  • Somewhere around 40,000 pounds of apples
  • Around 8,000 pounds of cheese at the deli counter

That's a lot of cheese...

Lucky Location

That winning $10 Jersey Jackpot ticket was sold at ShopRite on Route 1 in Monmouth Junction, Middlesex County.

Winning lottery ticket sold at ShopRite in Monmouth Junction NJ - Photo: Google Maps
If you are New Jersey's latest big winner, congratulations!

Filed Under: New Jersey, Middlesex County, New Jersey Lottery, Shoprite, Garden State, The New Jersey Lottery, Monmouth Junction, Middlesex County NJ News
Categories: New Jersey News
