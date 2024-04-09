Authorities in Cape May County are asking for help with identifying several people as part of a criminal mischief investigation.

Boardwalk Benches Damaged in Wildwood, NJ

The Wildwood Police Department's Detective Division says the group is wanted after numerous benches on the city's boardwalk were damaged.

The incident happened around 11:30 late Friday night, March 29th.

Authorities believe the individuals were possibly in town for a wrestling tournament at the Wildwoods Convention Center.

Pictures of Suspects

Wildwood NJ criminal mischief investigation suspects - Photo: Wildwood Police Department / Canva Wildwood NJ criminal mischief investigation suspects - Photo: Wildwood Police Department / Canva loading...

Help Wildwood, NJ, Police

If you know who the pictured people are, you are asked to contact the Wildwood Police Department at (609) 522-0222. Anonymous tips are welcome.