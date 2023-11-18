An Ocean County man is in trouble with the law after authorities say he had over 1,000 child porn images on his computer.

69-year-old Cesar Ortega-Zevallos of Brick Township was arrested on Thursday; he has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer's office says they launched an investigation after receiving information from the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

According to detectives, someone with an IP address associated with a home in Brick Township was uploading child porn images to the internet. That individual was ultimately identified as Ortega-Zevallos.

On Thursday, officers executed a search warrant at his home. A computer from that home was examined and authorities allegedly found "more than 1,000 images of child pornography."

Ortega-Zevallos was taken into custody without incident and he is currently being held in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Billhimer thanked the Brick Township Police Department, Department of Homeland Security Investigations-Newark, New Jersey State Police, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for their work in this case.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.