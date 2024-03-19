Procida Delivers on NJ Project That Had Been Stalled for 20 Years

After 20 years of delays, the final phase of The Plaza Grande at the Garden State Park Racetrack site has now become a reality because of Billy Procida.

About Billy Procida:

President & Chief Executive Officer.

Procida Funding & Advisors.

Procida has financed, fixed and built more than $ 5 billion with of buildings and companies since 1995.

This includes Procida investments with Bart Blatstein at Showboat Atlantic City and The ISLAND Waterpark.

Procida’s love of real estate development goes all the way back to his high school days when he worked as a bricklayer’s assistant.

Procida’s claim to fame also includes the successful restoration of Divine Lorraine building in North Philadelphia and The Met Philadelphia.

In a Wednesday, March 13, 2024 live on-air interview with Procida, raved about the cooperation that all aspects of the Philadelphia government provides during big construction projects.

Regarding his latest New Jersey project, Procida believes that …

The Plaza Grande is the Crown jewel of the Garden State Park redevelopment project … and One of the best places to live in the country. It has indoor and outdoor pools, a theater, gym, and even golf simulator. We throw great parties for the residence, too, said Procida.

Procida’s commitment to completing this project is unwavering.

In fact, The Procida Team have successfully open the first eight apartment buildings on target.

The remaining apartment buildings will occur on a staggered completion, schedule, with additional units becoming available through Summer, 2024.

Plaza Grande is a 55+ community, with country club amenities.

Here’s a sneak peak of The Plaza Grande:

At this stage of his life, Procida, 61, told us:

“I want to maintain historic architecture and create livable neighborhoods. I don’t think, knocking down history, and throwing up a skyscraper is good for our American future,” said Procida.

For more information about The Plaza Grande in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, you can go to:

https://plazagrandecherryhill.com

The Plaza Grande concept is a 55+ community, designed to ensure residents experience a luxurious country club lifestyle, along with open floor plans, contemporary finishes and incredible amenities.

Procida recently completed a $ 200 million revitalization, Philadelphia’s historic north Broad Street.

Procida said that “my main goal is making the world a better place for my grandkids.”

SOURCES: Billy Procida & Lisa Johnson Communications.

