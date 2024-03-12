Patient safety: Report says 11 NJ hospitals are better than the rest
Eleven hospitals in the Garden State rank in the top 10% nationwide for patient safety, according to 2024 marks released on Tuesday by Healthgrades.
And three in New Jersey are in the top 15% for the overall patient experience.
According to the New Jersey Hospital Association, there are 72 acute care hospitals in the state.
Hospitals only land on the "patient safety" list if they post the lowest occurrences of 14 preventable outcomes, such as:
⚫ Death due to a serious complication following surgery
⚫ Death in procedures where mortality is usually low
⚫ Pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital
⚫ Collapsed lung resulting from a surgery near the chest
⚫ In-hospital fall
⚫ Catheter-related bloodstream infection
⚫ Foreign objects left in body during a procedure
The Patient Safety Excellence Award has been awarded to the following hospitals for 2024:
Ocean University Medical Center (Brick)
Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune)
Bayshore Medical Center (Holmdel)
Riverview Medical Center (Red Bank)
Saint Peter's University Hospital (New Brunswick)
Overlook Medical Center (Summit)
Saint Michael's Medical Center (Newark)
Hackensack University Medical Center (Hackensack)
Chilton Medical Center (Pompton Plains)
Saint Luke's Warren Hospital (Phillipsburg)
Newton Medical Center (Newton)
Saint Luke's in Phillipsburg is the only hospital to earn both the Patient Safety Excellence Award for 2024 and the Outstanding Patient Safety Award. Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills and Inspira Medical Center in Elmer were also recognized for the Outstanding Patient Safety Award.
