A 22-year-old man from Bridgeton has been arrested for allegedly being one of two people who stole $4,000 worth of shoes from a Nike store in The First State.

On May 31st, troopers with the Delaware State Police say Maicol Matias-Peña and another man walked into the Nike Factory Store in Rehoboth Beach and "hid 28 pairs of shoes inside two shopping bags" and left without paying for them.

Then on June 29th, the same pair returned to the same Nike store and shoplifted nine more pairs of sneakers.

In total, 37 pairs of shoes worth about $4,000 were taken.

Nike Factory Outlet on Bayside Outlet Drive in Rehoboth Beach DE - Photo: Google Maps

On July 15, Matias-Peña was taken into custody by New Jersey State Police. He was extradited to Delaware and charged with the following:

Shoplifting Over $1,500 (Felony)

Shoplifting Under $1,500

Organized Retail Crime

Matias-Peña was arraigned and released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

