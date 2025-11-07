A Pleasantville man now knows his fate for shooting at a vehicle while driving last year.

Earlier this week, 31-year-old Timothy Townsend-Mobley was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, at about 5:30 on the afternoon of May 16th, 2024, cops were called to Cedar Lane in Pleasantville for reports of shots having been fired in the area. A ShotSpotter alert indicated the weapon that was used was likely a fully automatic firearm.

At the scene, officers found a home, which was occupied, that had been struck several times by gunfire. No injuries were reported after bullets went through its walls.

Surveillance footage in the area showed a Jeep, later determined to be driven by Townsend-Mobley, following behind a Mercedes on Cedar Lane. As the Jeep drove behind it, it appeared that the driver of the vehicle held a gun out of the window and opened fire.

Cedar Lane in Pleasantville NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Townsend-Mobley ultimately crashed into a nearby parked car while the other vehicle fled. Officers later located the Mercedes, which had numerous bullet holes; however, no one was wounded in the incident.

During a search of his home and shed, authorities found two handguns, one of which was a "ghost gun," two rifles, multiple large capacity ammunition magazines, heroin, and fentanyl.

Townsend-Mobley will be required to serve 85 percent, or almost 13 years, of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole. Once out, he will be under five years of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Pleasantville Police Department.

