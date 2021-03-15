Another hidden gem park in south Jersey

This beautiful waterfront park is just a few miles from where I grew up but I just heard about it this month. It’s part of the Burlington County Park system in sleepy little Riverside, NJ. Amico Island Park is right on the Delaware River intersects with the Rancocas Creek. It’s actually not an island but a small peninsula that juts out into the Delaware.

There are bike trails and plenty of nature trails and views of the water and at some spots a great view of the skyline on Philadelphia across the river. The park is great for kids and adults and offers various trails in different lengths that loop back to the entrance, so it's great for any level of exercise. You can bring a picnic lunch and take advantage of several spots to take a break.

Dennis Malloy photo

Once you leave the park, the little downtown area of Riverside offers a couple of nice little spots to eat if you prefer not to picnic at the park. It's listed on the NJ Audubon website as a good spot for bird and wildlife watching too.

It's a great spot for any season and should only be getting better as spring approaches. Burlington County acquired the site in 2001 and has developed the 55-acre plot into another one of it's great parks throughout the county. Parents with kids and just about everybody else is looking for places to get out and enjoy nature, so here's one not a lot of people have discovered yet.

Dennis Malloy photo

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.