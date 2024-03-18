A feral cat that was taken in by a Pleasantville homeowner has tested positive for rabies and now that person is being treated after having been bitten by that cat.

This marks the third care of the virus in Atlantic County this year.

Rabid cat in Pleasantville, NJ

The cat was collected from the home on the 100 block of Bayview Avenue by an animal control officer on March 8th and it tested positive on Thursday.

An investigation by county health officials found five other cats in the home that may have been exposed in addition to the homeowner who sustained a bite.

The cats have been placed in confinement and the homeowner is receiving post-exposure rabies treatment.

Rabies can be fatal if left untreated

Rabies can be transmitted through direct contact with saliva through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth.

Most human cases of rabies are the result of a bite from an infected animal. If you are bitten by an animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water and seek medical attention.

All bites should be reported to the Atlantic County Division of Public Health at (609) 645-5971.

Report wildlife

If you see wildlife that is behaving strangely, especially nocturnal animals found during daylight hours, do not approach the animal and immediately contact your local animal control officer.

Free rabies clinic in Atlantic County

The Atlantic County Animal Shelter provides free rabies vaccination clinics for both dogs and cats by appointment only. The next clinic will be held on Sunday, April 7th, from 9 AM to noon on Old Turnpike Road in Pleasantville.