A man from Philadelphia has admitted causing a minor to create and send him sexually explicit images and videos while sending the victim obscene images of himself in 2020.

In Camden federal court on Wednesday, 33-year-old Francisco Andres-Medina pleaded guilty to two counts of an indictment charging him with receipt of child pornography and transfer of obscene material to a minor.

According to court documents,

In March and April 2020, Medina communicated over the internet with a 15-year-old victim located in Camden County, New Jersey. After learning that his victim was 15 years old, Medina sent her obscene photographs of his exposed penis. Medina also caused the victim to produce videos and images of the victim engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Medina then caused the victim to send him the sexually explicit images and videos. Medina also directed the victim to send him a video of the victim having sex with another individual.

The count of receiving child pornography is punishable by five to 20 years in prison while transferring obscene material to a minor is punishable by up to a decade behind bars. Each count carries a fine of up to $250,000.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 26th.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger thanked special agents of Homeland Security Investigations-Newark and the Camden County Prosecutor's Office for their help in this case.

