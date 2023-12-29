Pennsauken Man Fatally Shot in Camden, NJ, Wednesday Night
Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Camden Wednesday evening.
Just after 6:00, Camden County Police responded to the 1400 block of Louis Street for a ShotSpotter activation.
They say a short time later, a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound was dropped off outside of the emergency room entrance of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
The victim, 35-year-old Esterlin Torres of Pennsauken, was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he pronounced dead at around 8:30. WPGtalkradio.com
The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says this investigation is active and ongoing at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Allison Dube-Smith of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 225-7105.
