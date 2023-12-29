Pennsauken Man Fatally Shot in Camden, NJ, Wednesday Night

Pennsauken Man Fatally Shot in Camden, NJ, Wednesday Night

NJ Crime Scene Investigation - Photo: TSM Illustration

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Camden Wednesday evening.

Just after 6:00, Camden County Police responded to the 1400 block of Louis Street for a ShotSpotter activation.

They say a short time later, a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound was dropped off outside of the emergency room entrance of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

The victim, 35-year-old Esterlin Torres of Pennsauken, was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he pronounced dead at around 8:30. WPGtalkradio.com

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says this investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Allison Dube-Smith of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 225-7105.

A Look Inside a JCPenney Store in New Jersey That Closed in 2019

A look around the old JCPenney / Shoppers World space at Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing.

Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

The Sad State of This Once-grand Shopping Mall in New Jersey

A look inside Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing.

Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

the crime happened near a large shopping center that used to have a Bradlees, Old Navy, and AMC Theatres. There are two additional malls in the area, both with high crime rates and acts of littering, which is angering senior citizens in the valley.

Filed Under: Camden, Camden County, Pennsauken, AMC Theatres, shotspotter
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM