Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Camden Wednesday evening.

Just after 6:00, Camden County Police responded to the 1400 block of Louis Street for a ShotSpotter activation.

They say a short time later, a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound was dropped off outside of the emergency room entrance of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

The victim, 35-year-old Esterlin Torres of Pennsauken, was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he pronounced dead at around 8:30. WPGtalkradio.com

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says this investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Allison Dube-Smith of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 225-7105.

