Old Is New, As Favorite Atlantic City, NJ Restaurant Will Re-Open

An incredibly popular restaurant endured for 42 years in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

It was built, owned and operated by Alan Angeloni on the corner of Georgia and Arctic Avenues.

This iconic corner is about come back to life in the very near future.

It looks like the popular Angeloni’s II Restaurant and Lounge will re-open during the month of May, 2024.

Ronald Nolan Aspell and his wife Julie are the new owners. Officially, Julie is the owner of the new Angeloni’s II Restaurant and Lounge.

The Aspell’s are also the owners of Tony’s Baltimore Grill, whereby they have done a great job … as they have successfully threaded the needle to make it their own … while continuing to honor exactly what makes Tony’s so popular for generations of loyal and faithful customers.

They have some exciting and creative adult beverage ideas that they are currently finalizing.

They intend to honor the past and present about Atlantic City.

You may just remember some of the names of the various signature, classic and dessert cocktail creations.

That’s total class.

The Aspell’s have been incredibly smart owners and operators of Tony’s Baltimore Grill.

With their purchase, renovations and reimagining of “Angeloni’s,” you can expect the same winning formula.

They are not going to break a concept that has worked so well.

They have a great location, along with an adjacent parking lot, which is so important.

Many Atlantic City area foodies have been patiently waiting for “Angeloni’s” to re-open.

The wait is almost over.

We’ll keep you posted here.

Bon appétit.

