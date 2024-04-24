Ocean Club Atlantic City, NJ Condo Balconies Are Still An Issue

We wrote our first article about the Ocean Club Condominium, Atlantic City, New Jersey balconies issue on February 4, 2022.

If you missed our original coverage, here it is:

More than two years later, it’s still an issue, as some residents still cannot use their balconies.

A concerned Ocean Club Condominium resident reached to us because of our previous coverage … as he/she is seeking answers.

Mr. Hurley, I was informed by the management office today that the earliest that our balconies would be restored to us is "hopefully July", and the fact that we are living on the first side that they began, this means that every resident of the Ocean Club will not have access to their balconies for the entire summer.

The resident continued:

I know that you have covered this story before and I don't know who else to turn to. It's taken me months and months of emails between the building and the landlord to even get an estimated date of completion and it turns out that they cannot even provide one. Currently every balcony door is bolted closed, even those that were open for two years after they were inspected and deemed safe. The balcony in our unit has been closed off to us since January when they removed the tile. Our landlord also attempted to raise our rent $300 a month which is illegal in the city of Atlantic City. I took care of that issue on my own, but the loss of the balcony is just part of it. We have no access to our pool or gym or most of the six floor amenities.

My experience in following the previous actions of the Ocean Club management and board … is that they try their best to be responsive to problems as they arise … and, they’ve had their share of issues to deal with over the past two-plus years … the balconies … the parking garage to name two.

The balconies must be deemed structurally safe before they can be used. That’s understandable.

However, after more than two years … the problem should have been satisfactorily resolved by now.

