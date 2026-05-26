If you've spent more than 20 seconds in any South Jersey shore town in the summer, you know how difficult parking can be.

Finding a spot can be downright insane, and when you lose it, sometimes people get a little angry. Or, a lot.

And that anger can be displayed in any number of ways.

The other day, I decided to head down to Ocean City. It was a sunny day and a nice breeze was coming in off of the ocean -- a great evening down the shore.

Now, if you're like me, I refuse to pay to park in a lot in a shore town. Call it "local pride: (or just being cheap), but I won't pay $25 or more to park in a lot.

I will, however, drive around for a half hour and burn $25 worth of gas to find a parking spot on the street, with or without a meter. My theory: I'd rather spend $6 at a parking meter than $25 in a municipal lot. That's just how I am.

Parking in Ocean City NJ - Photo: Google Maps Parking in Ocean City NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

After driving around Ocean City for what seemed like an eternity, I finally found a spot on a beach block. Victory was mine!

But when I got out of my car, I noticed something written on the road next to the enormous SUV that was parked behind me and I laughed.

I laughed because someone in America's Greatest Family Resort, Ocean City, decided to handle a minor parking tussle with public shaming.

Public shaming on display in Ocean City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Public shaming on display in Ocean City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Now, in some Jersey Shore towns, this disagreement would have been a verbal argument with lots of F-bombs being thrown around.

But not in Ocean City.

In Ocean City, it's chalk spelling out "You're in My Spot!!" in the middle of the road and it's spectacular.

Well done.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com