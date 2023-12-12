Was it You? Someone on the New Jersey Turnpike Just Won $30,000

Wouldn't it be great if you could score $30,000 just by driving on the New Jersey Turnpike?

For one lucky driver, that happened just last week -- at least thanks to Mega Millions.

There were two big jackpot prize-winning tickets sold in California for last Friday night's Mega Millions drawing which was worth nearly $400 million. Those two lucky people will split that giant pile of money.

Closer to home, one ticket was sold in New Jersey that matched four of the five white balls and the gold Mega Ball that was drawn, and it was purchased with the Megaplier option, which turned what would have been a $10,000 prize into $30K.

Lucky numbers

The winning numbers for the Friday, December 8th, drawing were 21, 26, 53, 66, and 70. The Gold Mega Ball was 13 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

Lucky location

That winning ticket was sold at the Sunoco station on the New Jersey Turnpike at mile marker 111.6 in Secaucus, Hudson County, at the Alexander Hamilton Service Plaza.

The Mega Millions jackpot has now reset to $20 million for the next drawing on Tuesday, December 12th, at 11 PM.