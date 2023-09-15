1 Store in NJ Sold 2 Winning $50,000 Powerball Lottery Tickets For the Same Drawing

When you play the lottery, you may often think of the odds that you are facing.

After all, to win a substantial jackpot, you certainly are climbing a numerical uphill battle.

But if you are into numerology or even just statistics and simple math, consider this: one store in New Jersey just sold two winning $50,000 lottery tickets for the same game on the same day.

I guess the next question is, did the same person buy two different tickets? Or did two different people pick the same set of numbers? We'll likely never know as lottery winners don't have to reveal themselves here in the Garden State.

Either way, this story is fascinating.

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery say two Powerball tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Wednesday, September 13th, drawing, making each worth $50,000.

Lucky numbers

The winning numbers were 22, 30, 37, 44, and 45. The red Power Ball number was 18 and the Power Play was 3X.

Lucky location

Both of those tickets were sold at Town & Country Liquors on Route 57 East in Washington, Warren County, right next to the NJMVC office in that area.

Other winners

In total, nearly 43,000 New Jersey lottery players took home an estimated $251,645 in prizes ranging from $4 to $300 Wednesday night.

With no big winner again, the Powerball jackpot rolls to $596 million for the next drawing Saturday night.