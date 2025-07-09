Another store has closed inside what is arguably New Jersey's saddest shopping mall and it comes on the heels of a popular restaurant shutting down there.

This news comes as other malls across the state — Deptford, Cherry Hill, American Dream come to mind — are thriving (or at least surviving) while this one makes locals wonder exactly how much longer its doors can remain open.

Sure, malls in general have had a rough go over the years as shopping habits have changed, and then COVID made things worse, but this shopping center seems to be having its own set of unique issues.

The mall in question is Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing, right in the heart of Atlantic County.

Major Chains Have Left Over the Years

For the past few years, we've documented what seems like an endless list of stores that have left the 38-year-old mall. After Sears closed in 2018 and JCPenney the following year, lots of brands left that building: Ruby Tuesday, Johnny Rockets, Champs, Express, New York & Company, The Children's Place, GNC, PacSun, and American Eagle, just to name a few.

Rainbow Shops closed last summer...

Level Up Entertainment, a local comic book store, moved out not too long ago.

Forever 21 recently closed. Ironically, if you look inside their old store, there's a sign that says "shop now, gone tomorrow." Apparently, they were quite literal in that regard.

Also recently disappearing was Norman's Hallmark, which opened a new store in a shopping center across the street.

Yes, Hamilton Mall is Still Open

But before we go any further, let me state two things.

1. The mall remains open and there are dozens of businesses inside that would love to have you as a customer. As a matter of fact, it looks like there's a new kids' play place on the lower level right by Macy's. Plus, a new sushi restaurant is there and it's been very well received.

And it wasn't that long ago that we actually walked around and counted how many stores were still in Hamilton Mall. That number, back in May, was 44, which shocked a lot of people.

2. I can't sugarcoat this because it is what it is — the mall's not looking too good these days. I mean, if you see holes in the ceiling like this as soon as you walk in, it's going to be hard to have a positive view of the place.

The same can be said for a walled-off storefront making a big deal about 2016...

As someone who still believes this mall could thrive, I certainly wish things were better there.

As for the two newest closures...

Crab Du Jour Abruptly Closed in June

Right around June 1st, Crab Du Jour closed.

And, going by the notice taped to their front doors, perhaps it wasn't an amicable separation.

Should you stroll by, all of the neon beer signs and lights inside are still on.

Bath & Body Works is Now Gone, Too

And within the past day or so, Bath & Body Works has now closed.

That store was there forever.

However, the good news is that if you're a fan of B&BW, you don't have to go too far. Much like Norman's Hallmark, you can visit their store right across the street in Consumer Square, right by Target.

An Open Invitation

As I stated before, I believe this mall could be grand once more. I mean, for decades, this was the place to be and buy stuff. It hurts to see it in this condition. So here's an open invitation: Hamilton Mall is owned by Namdar Realty Group. I would love to talk to someone with Namdar about this property. What are its plans? Will it improve? Are any big names interested in opening there? Let's talk.

