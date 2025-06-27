Over the past 24 months or so, dozens of beloved restaurants across New Jersey have closed their doors for good.

And even now that we're out from under the pandemic, it still isn't easy to keep the doors of a bar or eatery open.

According to the National Restaurant Association, only about 20% of restaurants are successful. About 60% fail in their first year; 80% fail within five years.

Yes, there's a 4-in-5 chance that the hot new restaurant that you're bragging about now will be gone in just a few years.

Between a lack of people who want to work, supply chain issues, and inflation impacting how often people eat out, the restaurant business is not easy, whether it's a fast food place or a high-end establishment.

13 Saddest Restaurant Closings in New Jersey From the Past 2 Years - Photo: Google Maps

We looked back at the dozen or so restaurants that have closed for good in the Garden State over the past couple of months. Big chains, historic diners, corner bars, and more all make up this list...

2023: Mystic Islands Casino, Little Egg Harbor

After almost 60 years on Mathistown Road in southern Ocean County, the bar and restaurant portion of Mystic Islands Casino closed in July 2023.

Mystic Islands Casino - Photo: Google Maps

The restaurant had quite a following for its excellent wings, clams, burgers, and specials like prime rib on Saturday night. Their liquor store remains open.

2023: The Tortilla Press, Collingswood

The Tortilla Press in downtown Collingswood, Camden County, closed its doors for good in June.

The Tortilla Press in Collingswood NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Husband-and-wife team Lydia Cipriani and Mark Smith opened the restaurant in the summer of 2002. Their other restaurant, Tortilla Press Cantina in Merchantville, remains open.

2025: Bar Louie, East Brunswick

According to FSRmagazine.com, Bar Louie, a chain of gastropubs known for its wings, flatbreads, burgers, and wide selection of alcoholic drinks, with dozens of locations across the country, declared bankruptcy for the second time in just five years.

Facing millions of dollars of debt, Bar Louie's owners abruptly closed 14 restaurants, one in New Jersey.

Bar Louie, as seen in 2021, has closed its location in East Brunswick NJ - Photo: Google Maps

MyCentralJersey.com reports Bar Louie at the Brunswick Square Mall in East Brunswick closed without notice. Employees learned of the news when they showed up for work the following day and could not get in.

2024: Tilton Inn, Egg Harbor Township

Opening in 1963, The Tilton Inn had welcomed people for lunch, dinner, and late-night snacks.

Tilton Inn in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

It's where locals celebrated the Eagles and Phillies and yelled at the Flyers and Sixers (or vice versa, as is usually the case with Philly sports teams). It's where you went if you had a lousy day at work or wanted to hang out with your co-workers (even the ones that you can't stand) after a good day on the job.

Sadly, it closed in the spring of 2024. An Irish pub is opening soon in its place.

2025: TGI Friday's, Toms River

Several TGI Friday locations across the Garden State have closed over the past year or so. One of the more notable ones was their spot in Toms River.

TGI Fridays in Toms River NJ - Photo: Google Maps

The chain closed about three dozen underperforming restaurants earlier this year.

2023: Empire Diner, Parsippany

The Empire Diner on Route 46 in Parsippany closed in 2023.

Empire Diner on Route 46 in Parsippany NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Reports say the diner was doing well until COVID struck. From then on, they cut their menu and operating hours.

2025: The Crystal Diner, Toms River

Here in the diner capital of the world, it's always sad to see a diner close - and this one was no exception. Just last month, The Crystal Diner off of Route 37 in Toms River shut its doors.

Crystal Diner in Toms River NJ - Photo: Google Maps

A Mediterranean restaurant will be taking over the space.

2023: Bertucci's, Mt. Laurel

The last location of Bertucci's Italian Restaurant in New Jersey also closed in the summer of 2023.

Bertucci's in Mount Laurel NJ - Photo: Google Maps

That restaurant, on Nixon Drive in Mount Laurel, seemed to defy the odds as many other Bertucci's around the region closed as the company sought bankruptcy protection.

2025: Blair Mountain Biscuit Co., Blackwood

Blair Mountain Biscuit Co. in Camden County disappeared last month.

Blair Mountain Biscuit Company in Blackwood NJ - Photo: Google Maps

The owners, after fulfilling a lifelong dream of opening a restaurant, cited economic conditions for their closure.

2025: Jockey Hollow, Morristown

After a decade in Morristown, Jockey Hollow Kitchen and Bar closed for good this past January.

Jockey Hollow - Photo: Google Maps

We had sought to find a buyer for the restaurant this past year and a deal was in place to take effect in December. The purchaser backed out at the eleventh hour and we find ourselves with no choice but to say goodbye.

2024: Perkins, Forked River

Perkins in Forked River closed last October.

Perkins in Forked River NJ - Photo: Google Maps

One frequent visitor said, "I remember many times we would go to Perkins on Tuesday nights, I believe and they would have character night and my daughter, Abby would love it. We'd take friends and family all the time. It's sad to see all the places we loved for so many years close."

2024: Izakaya Japanese Restaurant, Borgata in Atlantic City

A "pillar of [Borgata's] food and beverage program for the past 15 years," Izakaya closed on New Year's Day 2024.

Google Maps

Izakaya will be missed by many, including Borgata's own Vice President of Hospitality, Anthony Caratozzolo. At the time, he said,

Izakaya has been a longtime favorite among our guests, and we thank Michael [Shulson] for his dedication to the restaurant over the years. We wish him success in what's next in the Schulson Collective’s culinary journey.

2023: A&S Salumeria, Millstone Township

After two generations in business, A&S Salumeria, an iconic Italian market and butcher shop in Monmouth County, also closed in 2023.

After 45 years in the business (21 of them in Millstone Township), I've decided to put down the knives and hang up the apron. What a ride it has been. I've met thousands of beautiful people along the way. Many of my customers and employees have become more than acquaintances but lifelong friends that mean the world to me.

A&S Salumeria on Route 33 in Millstone Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

The owner decided to retire due to health issues.

