A man who was charged with operating a massive marijuana-growing facility in South Jersey several years ago has been captured in Mexico.

43-year-old Jason Bacon, formerly of Brick Township, was taken into custody in Mexico by the U.S. Marshals Service on January 15th. He was extradited to New Jersey earlier this week and is now being held in the Ocean County Jail.

Large Marijuana Operation Uncovered in South Jersey

Authorities say an investigation by the Clayton Police Department began back in December 2017, which allegedly uncovered that a large greenhouse had been constructed behind a vacant house on Delsea Drive. This home, according to detectives, was using large amounts of water and electricity and had received large freight deliveries that were associated with illegally growing marijuana.

A search of public records revealed the home was owned by Bacon, who also maintained a residence in Brick Township, Ocean County.

Clayton and Brick Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva Clayton and Brick Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva loading...

On April 26th, 2018, cops executed search warrants on the properties in Clayton and Brick Townships, and they say they seized over 25 pounds of marijuana, more than five pounds of hashish and hashish products, marijuana plants, paraphernalia associated with the cultivation of marijuana, and a loaded .25 caliber handgun.

MORE NEWS: Dangerous Fugitive Wanted in Camden Murder Arrested in Spain

Defendant Released Under NJ Bail Reform

Bacon was taken into custody at the Brick Township home. After initially being held, he was released about a year later as a consequence of New Jersey bail reform guidelines.

Authorities say a review of his financial records revealed that he had deposited over $400,000 from illegal narcotics sales into his bank account between 2013 and 2018, and he failed to pay taxes on that money.

Trial Held Without Defendant Present

On January 14th of last year, Bacon's trial got underway, but he failed to appear. That trial was held in absentia and about two weeks later, a jury found him guilty on a lengthy list of charges.

Bacon is now scheduled to be sentenced on April 17th.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer thanked the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office, the Clayton and Brick Township Police Departments, New Jersey State Police, New Jersey Department of Treasury, the Ocean County Sheriff's Office, and the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force for their work in this case.

South Jersey Drivers are Being Tracked by License Plate Cameras Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Fill in the blank: "You know you're from South Jersey when _________." Some lifelong residents recently finished that sentence... Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Chris Coleman, a South Jersey native, is the brand manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and afternoon on-air personality on WPUR Cat Country 107.3 in Atlantic City, NJ. He joined the station in February 1998 and covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey for Townsquare Media. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com