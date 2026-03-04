Police still searching for answers one year after Kevin Collins, Jr., vanished from a hospital in Salem County

Today marks the first anniversary of the disappearance of a South Jersey man as authorities continue their efforts to locate him.

Disappeared From Salem County Hospital

State Police say that at about 4:15 on the afternoon of February 27th, 2025, 21-year-old Kevin Collins, Jr., of Bridgeton, left Inspira Medical Center on Route 45 in Mannington Township, Salem County. He was reportedly wearing a hospital gown.

At about 4:57 that afternoon, surveillance footage captured him walking unclothed in a wooded area near the hospital.

He has not been seen since.

Description and Photo

He is described as follows:

Black male

5' 5" tall

115 pounds

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Family Still Searching One Year Later

Shortly after his disappearance, a Facebook group was created to exchange information and to share any recent developments.

On May 27th of last year, three months after Collins vanished, his mother posted an emotional message that read, in part,

Today marks three long months since my little guy, Kevin, went missing.



Three months of silence.



Three months of aching.



Three months since our world changed forever.



There is no way to explain the torture of waiting. No words to describe the pain of not knowing where he is. The silence is deafening. The not knowing is unbearable.



Every day we wake up hoping today will be the day we hear something. But as the days pass, that hope battles with fear.



How to Help New Jersey State Police

The New Jersey State Police says over the past year, detectives have carried out extensive search operations to determine his whereabouts, but their efforts have not been successful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NJSP Troop “A” Woodstown Station at (856) 769-0775 or the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at (609) 882-2000. Anonymous tips are welcome.

