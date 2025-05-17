Maple Shade, NJ, Man Accused of Having Sex With Dogs: Prosecutor
A South Jersey man is facing child porn-related charges and for allegedly doing unspeakable acts with two dogs.
- We caution you that the details in this story are graphic.
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw says 26-year-old Hunter Roy of Maple Shade is facing the following charges:
- 2 counts of Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), first and third degrees
- Second-degree Possession of CSAM
- Third-degree Possession of CSAM with Intent to Distribute
- Third-degree Debauching the Morals of a Child
- Third-degree Possession of Narcotics
Authorities say an investigation began after they received information from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children concerning Roy's online activities.
Their work revealed that Roy allegedly distributed more than 9,000 files "depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of a child, and that Roy was communicating in a sexual manner with an underage boy to whom he sent files containing CSAM."
Their investigation also alleges that Roy made recordings of himself engaging in sexual acts with a Rottweiler and another smaller dog, then traded them online for videos of others having sex with dogs.
For that offense, Roy was charged with fourth-degree animal cruelty–sexual abuse.
Roy was arrested on May 8th and lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
New Jersey State Police: 2025's Most Wanted Fugitives
Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis