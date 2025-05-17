A South Jersey man is facing child porn-related charges and for allegedly doing unspeakable acts with two dogs.

We caution you that the details in this story are graphic.

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw says 26-year-old Hunter Roy of Maple Shade is facing the following charges:

2 counts of Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), first and third degrees

Second-degree Possession of CSAM

Third-degree Possession of CSAM with Intent to Distribute

Third-degree Debauching the Morals of a Child

Third-degree Possession of Narcotics

Authorities say an investigation began after they received information from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children concerning Roy's online activities.

Their work revealed that Roy allegedly distributed more than 9,000 files "depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of a child, and that Roy was communicating in a sexual manner with an underage boy to whom he sent files containing CSAM."

Their investigation also alleges that Roy made recordings of himself engaging in sexual acts with a Rottweiler and another smaller dog, then traded them online for videos of others having sex with dogs.

For that offense, Roy was charged with fourth-degree animal cruelty–sexual abuse.

Roy was arrested on May 8th and lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

