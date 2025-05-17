Maple Shade, NJ, Man Accused of Having Sex With Dogs: Prosecutor

Maple Shade, NJ, Man Accused of Having Sex With Dogs: Prosecutor

Burlington County Prosecutors Office - Photo: BCPO / Canva

A South Jersey man is facing child porn-related charges and for allegedly doing unspeakable acts with two dogs.

  • We caution you that the details in this story are graphic.

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw says 26-year-old Hunter Roy of Maple Shade is facing the following charges:

  • 2 counts of Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), first and third degrees
  • Second-degree Possession of CSAM
  • Third-degree Possession of CSAM with Intent to Distribute
  • Third-degree Debauching the Morals of a Child
  • Third-degree Possession of Narcotics

Authorities say an investigation began after they received information from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children concerning Roy's online activities.

Hunter Roy charged with disturbing sex crimes
loading...

Their work revealed that Roy allegedly distributed more than 9,000 files "depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of a child, and that Roy was communicating in a sexual manner with an underage boy to whom he sent files containing CSAM."

Their investigation also alleges that Roy made recordings of himself engaging in sexual acts with a Rottweiler and another smaller dog, then traded them online for videos of others having sex with dogs.

Thinkstock
loading...

For that offense, Roy was charged with fourth-degree animal cruelty–sexual abuse.

Roy was arrested on May 8th and lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

New Jersey State Police: 2025's Most Wanted Fugitives

Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

NJ Memorial Day Parades 2025 (Alphabetical)

New Jersey remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Memorial Day with parades, solemn services, reenactments and fairs. Most events take place Monday, May 26 unless otherwise noted and are subject to change without notice here.

Add your community's parade to our list with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
Filed Under: Burlington County, Maple Shade, Burlington County NJ News, AC Facebook
Categories: Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM