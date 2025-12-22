Ahh yes… it’s that time of year again. The end of the year. The calendar is about to flip and suddenly everyone becomes a goal-setting philosopher. New Year’s resolutions are back!

When skipping New Year’s resolutions changed everything

Last year, I decided to take a bold approach. I resolved not to resolve. No lists. No lofty promises. No “this is definitely the year I stick with it.” And funny enough, 2025 still turned out to be one of the most transformative years I’ve had — financially and physically.

A job loss, a tighter budget and an unexpected fitness boost

January kicked things off with a curveball: I lost my job. Money tightened up quickly, the kind of tightening that makes you stare at your bank app a little longer than usual. My wife and I were incredibly blessed to land new jobs - I am so blessed to be back at NJ101.5! But those in-between months were a real financial wake-up call.

The ironic twist? While my finances were under pressure, my belt wasn’t. With more time and fewer excuses, I hiked more, exercised more, and generally moved a lot more than I do when work is full throttle. Then August hit, full-time work resumed, and let’s just say the elliptical and hiking trails started wondering if I still remembered their names.

New Year’s resolutions for 2026: realistic, not radical

So now here we are, leaving 2025 and heading into 2026, and this time I am making resolutions — with a little more intention and a lot more realism. I’m resolving to work harder and smarter financially, and yes, to work harder on the elliptical and treadmill too. And it turns out I’m very much in the majority.

According to the WalletHub New Year’s Financial Resolutions Survey, health-related resolutions top the list at 34%, followed closely by financial resolutions at 26%. Meanwhile, 16% of people are skipping resolutions entirely, which honestly feels very on-brand for anyone who’s tried and failed a few times already.

Financial resolutions, inflation fears and cautious optimism

When it comes to money, there’s a cautious optimism heading into 2026. 58% of people believe 2026 will be better for their wallet than 2025, while 22% think it’ll be about the same and 20% expect it to be worse. That feels pretty accurate — hopeful, but not naïve.

Digging into financial goals specifically, the survey shows people are focused on practical moves:

31% want to save more

26% want to make more money

19% want to spend less

9% want to budget better

Smaller groups want to improve financial literacy, pay off debt, or boost credit scores.

No surprise here: inflation is the biggest financial concern for 2026, cited by 53% of respondents, followed by worries about a stock market drop (21%) and recession (19%). Only 4% list job loss as their top concern — though anyone who’s experienced it knows how quickly it reshapes priorities.

There’s also realism baked in. 62% believe it’ll be harder to keep financial resolutions in 2026 than in 2025, and 65% describe New Year’s resolutions as “wishful thinking.” Yet despite that skepticism, 78% say they feel in control of their financial destiny, which might be the most encouraging stat of all.

And maybe my favorite finding? 58% plan to keep their resolutions a secret. No announcements. No social media countdowns. Just quiet effort — very Jersey.

So as we head into 2026, here’s my takeaway: resolutions don’t need to be dramatic to be meaningful. Whether it’s saving a little more, moving a little more, or just paying closer attention, progress counts. Some years humble you, some years strengthen you — and if you’re lucky, some do both.

Here’s to 2026: realistic goals, steady effort, and enough optimism to keep us going — even when the treadmill judges us.