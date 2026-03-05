There are two ways to look at roads in New Jersey.

One is from the driver's seat, where road rage is king, there's very little chance you are going to let that guy who is getting onto the Parkway in front of you, you've already witnessed two or three Jersey Slides, and you just gave the finger to someone from Pennsylvania who is going 8 MPH under the speed limit in the left lane. And all of that is completely normal to all of us locals.

The second way is to see how we get from A to B here in the Garden State by looking at some of the highway engineering marvels that make Jersey driving what it is, using Google Maps.

If you stop to take a good look at some of the more confusing intersections and highway junctions around here, it'll make your mind explode. But these same plates of roadway spaghetti that would make someone from Kansas curl up in a ball and cry on the side of the Turnpike are what we tackle day in and day out.

When people ask what it's like to drive in New Jersey, I always say: If you can't handle the roads around here, go back to Delaware.

Now, I'm not knocking Delaware (alright, maybe I am just a little), but this is a typical road in The First State:

Delaware Route 1 in Milford - Photo: Google Maps Delaware Route 1 in Milford - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Compared to what we have to endure just to get to an airport...

Confusing Highway Junctions near Newark Liberty International Airport - Photo: Google Maps Confusing Highway Junctions near Newark Liberty International Airport - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Anyway, I was recently zooming around Google Maps and began to take note of quite a few simply mind-blowing intersections and interchanges across the state. And the more I searched, the more ridiculous they looked.

And, again, these are all completely "normal" to us. Let's take a look around.

Of course, some roads aren't confusing because of engineering. They're hated for entirely different reasons. Here are some of the most notorious roads that Jersey drivers love to hate.

Chris Coleman, a South Jersey native, is the brand manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and afternoon on-air personality on WPUR Cat Country 107.3 in Atlantic City, NJ. He joined the station in February 1998 and covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey for Townsquare Media. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com