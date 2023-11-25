A new report is out that ranks the top 150 places to live in America and the great Garden State didn't do too well.

(Said with New Jersey attitude: "Good. We don't like you, either. And get out of the left lane.")

U.S. News & World Report has released its annual list of the best places to live.

To determine their rankings, they look at the job market, a value index (a combination of household income and housing costs), quality of life (crime, health care, education, etc.), desirability, and net migration based on data from the U.S. census.

From their calculations, Huntsville, Alabama, is the absolute best place to live in America.

City park in Huntsville, Alabama. Jeffrey Schreier loading...

Why Huntsville? They say,

Huntsville's city center has undergone a renaissance in recent years. An outbreak of new construction downtown means more shopping, dining and apartment options are available. Just west of downtown, a defunct cotton mill became a bustling arts center, and craft breweries, restaurants and an ax-throwing venue have sprung up in a renovated old middle school.

(Said with New Jersey attitude: "You want me to move to Ala-freakin'-bama so I can throw an ax in an old school?")

Anyway, rounding out the top five are Colorado Springs, CO; Green Bay, WI; Boulder, CO; and San Jose, CA.

So, what about New Jersey?

Well, we don't show up on the list until #86. And this might be a bit of a surprise.

According to U.S. News & World Report, the Trenton area is the top part of New Jersey to live in.

The Statehouse in Trenton, as seen in July 2016 (Michael Symons/Townsquare Media NJ) The Statehouse in Trenton, as seen in July 2016 (Michael Symons/Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

(Said with New Jersey attitude: "Trennnt-in? You serious?")

Now, again, it's not necessarily the actual city but the larger metropolitan area around that city.

The diverse, scenic Trenton metro area mixes the old and new. . . . and its proximity to the Delaware River means locals can participate in aquatic sports and enjoy an assortment of wildlife. Trenton’s location makes it convenient to New York; Philadelphia; Atlantic City, New Jersey; and the Jersey Shore. The abundance of major highways and local roadways allows for a smooth flow of traffic. The region is economically diverse. Trenton has a high poverty rate, but surrounding towns, including Princeton, are more affluent.

(Said with New Jersey attitude: "Assortment of wildlife? In Trenton?")

And I'm not knocking Trenton at all, it's a fine city. But according to this report, its best features are that it's near other cities and traffic usually doesn't back up on I-295.

Junction of I-195, I-295, NJ 29, and NJ 129 near Trenton NJ - Photo: Google Maps Junction of I-195, I-295, NJ 29, and NJ 129 near Trenton NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Here's where some regional cities ranked:

35. Harrisburg, PA

61. Lancaster, PA

74. Reading, PA

89. Scranton, PA

92. York, PA

99. Philadelphia

111. Allentown, PA

120. New York City

You can view all 150 locations by clicking here.

