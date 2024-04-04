Traffic nightmare near Philadelphia as cops negotiate with man on overpass

BELLMAWR — A man threatening to jump from a highway overpass is causing miles of traffic delays around one of the arteries in and out of Philadelphia.

The incident was first reported around 3:10 on Route 42 near Exit 14.

Traffic cameras show the man on the Creek Road overpass, standing on the ledge on the outer side of the barrier fence, which is curved to prevent climbers.

It appears that police have lined up at least six tractor-trailers immediately below the overpass. At some point after 5 p.m., a negotiator was seen standing on top of one of the trailers and speaking with the individual.

Route 42 closed

The highway is closed from Exit 14 to Interstate 295.

The closure is affecting traffic going into Philadelphia and entering New Jersey via the Walt Whitman Bridge, not only during rush hour but on an evening when WrestleMania 40 kicks off at the Philadelphia Convention Center.

