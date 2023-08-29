New Restaurant Opening Soon In Somers Point, NJ: Available Jobs

Somers Point, New Jersey has long been well known for its many fine dining establishments.

A new restaurant will be opening in the near future, which will add to the depth chart.

The restaurant will be located at 101 East Maryland Avenue in Somers Point, the long-time home of “Clancy’s By The Bay.”

Clancy’s closed on May 29, 2022, saying at the time.

"We want to thank everyone for more than 11 years of service to the community and the many memories which we will hold dear." said owner Joseph Villari wrote in a statement that was posted on the company's website at the time.

Clancy’s was a large sports bar, that also had regular live music, featuring bands.

The Clancy’s operation in Brooklawn, New Jersey closed in 2021.

Last we saw, “Clancy’s By The Sea” in Ocean City continues to operate during the summer season on the boardwalk.

The new restaurant will be called “Mexiquila.” They are presently accepting job applications for the following positions:

Management

Bartenders

Servers

Kitchen staff

Host

Bussers

Runners

Their current plan is to hire staff effective this October, 2023. They will be hiring for day and evening shifts, with both full time and part time positions available.

Here is the posted sign relative to their hiring expectations.

Don P. Hurley photo.

Don Hurley also took photos (see below) of the current stage of construction as of Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Don P. Hurley photo.

Don P. Hurley photo.

As you can see, there is still quite a bit of construction work still left to be done.

Here’s a bonus photo of the nearby Somers In Restaurant sign.

Don P. Hurley photo.

We’ll keep you posted as we continue to learn more details about the new “Mexiquila” restaurant in Somers Point.

