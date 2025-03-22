New Jersey: Say it Ain’t so? Energy Costs by How Much You Make?

Is the state of New Jersey actually considering charging for electrical equipment energy by how much money a person makes versus how much actual energy that they actually use?

This is absurd and woker than woke! It simply can’t be true, can it?

Jack Ciattarelli, the front-runner to become the next Governor of New Jersey is speaking out against this absurdity.

Ciatterelli posted the following bin his Facebook Page yesterday:

Phil Murphy's Board of Public Utilities just approved an "equity" plan that would base your monthly electric bill on your income, not your usage. I think every single BPU member who voted in favor of this plan should do two things immediately: resign and have their head examined. It's time, said Ciattarelli.

Matt Rooney from “Save Jersey” was the first that I saw pick-up this story.

In an article titled, “DEI ELECTRIC BILLS? State agency advances plan to base N.J. utility rates on income,” Rooney has written about it at:

https://savejersey.com/2025/03/dei-electric-bills-state-agency-advances-plan-to-base-n-j-utility-rates-on-income/

Rooney wrote the following:

At today's New Jersey Board of Public Utilities meeting, the state agency decided to approve an "equity" plan to tie energy rates to income. That's right: the BPU (populated by Murphy appointees) wants to base your utility bill on your income level; high income and middle income families can expect increases while households that have already qualified for state utility assistance would likely receive a downward adjustment. New Jerseyans are already bracing for electric bill jumps of up to 20% beginning June 1st, wrote Rooney.

Rooney quoted New Jersey Senator Anthony Bucco, R-NJ-25, who said:

Because of progressive Democrat policies that have been blocking commonsense energy expansion for the past 8 years, New Jersey families are already grappling with some of the highest energy costs in the nation, said Sen. Bucco, the GOP's Senate minority leader. Rather than unfairly burdening more residents with higher energy bills, we should be working hard to reduce costs by creating more electric power generation as fast as possible with reliable and conventional energy sources like natural gas, said Bucco.

I will be conducting a 30-minute one-on-one interview today with Ciattarelli today (3:30 p.m.) at the annual New Jersey GOP Statewide Leadership Summit at Caesars Atlantic City. This issue will certainly be addressed.

Charging for energy on the basis of how much you earn versus how much you consume is a very dangerous philosophy of governance.

