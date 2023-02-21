58 supermarkets in NJ are holding a job fair this weekend

🔴 Stop & Shop is hosting a one-day career fair on Feb. 25 at 58 NJ locations

🔴 The supermarket chain needs to fill hundreds of open positions

🔴 Stop & Shop offers flexible hours, discounts, and competitive pay

Stop & Shop is holding a one-day career fair on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. across all of their 400+ stores and distribution centers in every state.

The supermarket chain is looking to fill hundreds of open roles with new associates who are eager to work for a company focused on its customers.

Whether you’re looking for a full or part-time job, interested applicants are invited to stop by a neighborhood Stop & Shop and chat with the team about employment opportunities.

Stop & Shop offers flexible schedules, competitive pay, associate grocery discounts, and opportunities for career growth.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

