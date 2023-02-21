Child’s ‘NSFW’ pig drawing deemed ‘inappropriate’ by school

A mom was outraged after receiving a call from her daughter's school about what it deemed was an "inappropriate" art project.

On TikTok, the mom explained that her 11-year-old daughter Lily's school demanded a meeting because the child supposedly drew "boy parts" on a pig.

"The teacher told me my daughter had drawn something inappropriate in art class. A little boy came up to her and let her know my daughter had drawn 'boy parts' on her pig project," Sierra said.

When the teacher asked Lily to turn over the drawing, she shushed the student who tattled on her as she gathered the art project, which the teacher took as "a sign of guilt."

Lily tried to explain that the questionable feature on the drawing was a bow tie and nothing inappropriate, but she was reported to the principal, who in turn called her mom.

When Sierra arrived at the meeting, they showed her the drawing.

"They hand me her art project that was just 'so offensive' and as soon as I look at it I'm like 'are you freaking kidding me?' Like, I literally slammed my hand down on the table and said, 'To be completely frank with you, I'm pissed.' Like why are we sitting here right now, and why is there a big deal made of this?" she asked.

"They told me when they gave it to the principal to ask what his thoughts were on this whole thing, [the] first thing he said was, 'Write her up,'" she continued.

Furious, Sierra demanded to speak to the principal, but he told her bow ties should be in a bow shape and insinuated Lily intentionally drew something inappropriate.

"I'm like, 'I'm sorry my daughter's no Monet.' But to her a bow tie is a bow and a tie and if another kid happened to look at it and think it's something else, that sounds more like a he problem than a she problem. Why are you making this my daughter's problem?" she recalled.

Ultimately, Lily wasn't punished, but the principal said the drawing will be stored in a file just in case there are future incidents.

"I can't make this crap up," Sierra captioned her TikTok video, which has gone viral.

In the comments, users rallied behind the mom, with many claiming the school overreacted.

"I’d tell them I was mad that they sexualized my child’s drawing off of what a young boy said ... they should be ashamed," one person wrote.

"Since when are 'boy parts' at the neck!!?? I’d be meeting with the superintendent," another commented.

"With the way the principal reacted I would consult with a lawyer. The principal said it was going into her file… nope!! She is innocent!" someone else chimed in.