In a Sea of Discount Retailers, New Dollar Tree Store Opening Soon in Mays Landing, NJ

New Dollar Tree at Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman

Yet another dollar store is opening soon in Atlantic County, this time in a bit of an unlikely spot.

Where? On the property of a decades-old shopping mall (but not actually in the mall).

Popping Up Everywhere

Within the past few weeks, we got a look at a new Dollar Tree store opening soon on Tilton Road in Northfield — which is near Dollar Tree off of the old Cardiff Circle in EHT — and now another Dollar Tree is opening about ten minutes away.

Interestingly enough, to get to that new Dollar Tree, you'll have to pass another Dollar Tree in Egg Harbor Township.

One step further, this new Dollar Tree is practically next to an existing Dollar Tree, however, it is not yet known if two stores will remain open or the new one will replace the existing.

Newest Store

The new(est) Dollar Tree coming to Atlantic County will be located behind Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing in what is often called the "convenience center," a small strip of stores between the old race track and the former Sears store, where Bob's Furniture and Planet Fitness are located.

The old storefront was formerly home to Flyers Academy Gymnastics, which left some time ago.

New Dollar Tree at Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Google Maps / WPGG/TSM Illustration
Interesting Dollar Tree Facts

  • The company's first store opened in 1953; the "Dollar Tree" name debuted in 1989
  • Dollar Tree has over 15,000 stores in 48 states
  • There are no Dollar Tree stores in Hawaii or Alaska
  • Texas has the most Dollar Tree stores — nearly 700
  • Dollar Tree's annual revenue for 2023 was over $28.3 billion

First Look Inside

  • Signs for the new store were installed within the past few days
New Dollar Tree opening soon in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman
  • And also on the store itself
New Dollar Tree at Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman
  • A look inside shows the old Flyers logo on the back wall
Old Flyers Gym / New Dollar Tree in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman
The store is obviously several weeks away from opening

New Dollar Tree in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman
New Dollar Tree in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman
New Dollar Tree in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman
Now Hiring

Dollar Tree is now hiring for both the new store behind Hamilton Mall and also for the existing store on Wrangleboro Road in Hamilton Commons.

